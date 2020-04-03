|
DONOHUE (ADAMS), Sharon Sharon Adams Donohue, born July 31, 1946, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 14, at her residence in The Memory Center of Johns Creek. She was 73. A native Atlantan, Sharon grew up in simpler times riding horses at The Westminster Schools and enjoyed summers at High Hampton Inn. She met the love of her life, Raymond John Donohue, serving punch at the Chi Phi Fraternity at Georgia Tech. They were married June 12, 1965, the same day Ray graduated from Tech. After a short stint in New York City immediately following their wedding, the happy couple returned to Atlanta and settled into the Buckhead community. Sharon had a love for Atlanta history and the art and culture that made it the city it is today. She was a skilled writer and was invited to write the history of Cherokee Town & Country Club, The First 40 Years. The endeavor was a wonderful match between her love for local history and enjoyment of writing. She supported the Arts as a docent at the High Museum of Art and Director of the Georgia Art Bus, which mobilized Georgia Artists work bringing it to schools and communities across the state. A strong supporter of the Atlanta Humane Society, she and Ray rescued many dogs and always had two at a time. She extended her love for dogs to others serving as a Happy Tails volunteer with one of their many pets, C.J. Not only did Sharon have a heart for rescue dogs, but she cheerfully gave her time, energy, and support to those in need by helping with transportation, groceries, and giving a listening ear. Following retirement, she became a Master Gardener, which Ray leveraged into a trip to Ireland to study the sweeping gardens and countryside. The trip merged their interests perfectly, as Ray is a proud Irishman who decorated their home with the Donohue crest and expected a call from his daughters every Saint Patrick's Day. Adventures closer to home included long weekends to visit their oldest daughter, Maureen, in Charleston and the surrounding beaches, always with their beloved pets in tow. Sharon's faith blossomed at Church of the Apostles and continued, drawing back to her Baptist roots, at Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Sandy Springs. She built lifelong friendships through the women's group, exemplifying the lessons of friendship and commitment taught by her mother. Sharon adored her three grandchildren, wanting weekly updates on their activities. She took great joy supporting and encouraging each and every success, frequently repeating to them "the world is your oyster." She will be remembered for her constant encouragement, gift of mercy, and sense of humor. Immediate survivors include her husband, Raymond; daughters Erin Marie Donohue and Maureen Allison Donohue; grandchildren Courtney, Grace and John Kiersznowski; sister Lucy Dolson Heyerman. Special acknowledgement is given to Sharon's caregivers and the wonderful staff at The Memory Center who cared so well for her in her final days. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sharon's name to Samaritan's Purse at samaritanspurse.org or The Atlanta Humane Society at atlantahumanesociety.org. A private family burial will take place at Westview Cemetery on April 7, 2020.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 3, 2020