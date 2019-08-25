|
BATTLE, Sharon M. Sharon M. Battle, age 57, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Emory Midtown Hospital in Atlanta, GA. She was born on February 10, 1962 to Hubert and Mary Francis Hicks. She attended Collier Heights Elementary and Frederick Douglass High School. She worked at the State Board of Pardons and Paroles for nearly 30 years. She was a dedicated member of Elizabeth Baptist Church in Atlanta. Sharon had a passion for helping others who were in need. She loved spending quality time with family and friends. She is survived by her daughters, Keisha and Franchesca; grandchildren, Christianah and Kingston; and a host of sisters, brothers, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Family, friends, and others who lives Sharon touched are invited to Elizabeth Baptist Church Atlanta for a Celebration of Life Service on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 9:30AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Fight for Air Climb - https://action.lung.org/site/TR/Climb/ALASE_Southeast?px=6612839&pg=personal&fr_id=18653
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 25, 2019