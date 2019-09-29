|
BLACKWELDER, Sharon On Sunday, September 22, 2019, Sharon Alden Burton Blackwelder's vibrant life ended suddenly from complications following knee replacement surgery in July. Sharon was born on July 5, 1945 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Wells and Shirley Bruen. Before she could finish high school in Texas, the challenges of adult life gave her a brief marriage and immense joy in Jeff Herring, the incomparable son who tragically predeceased her. Sharon then remarried to make a family that welcomed her beloved daughter, Suzanne Herring Gordon. Being a consummate Dunwoody homemaker was only the beginning of Sharon's ambition and acumen. Going back to work in the late 1970s in Atlanta, Sharon rose quickly out of the clerical positions she had trained for in her teens to provide for her young son, and she took on the male-dominated field of transportation sales. Years of hard work and management emboldened her to join a small freight brokerage firm, build it up, and acquired sole ownership through her trademark flawless competence and uncanny ability to read and reach people. She earned accolades for leadership in women-owned business organizations and inspired many by example and mentoring. Time and patience allowed Sharon to make an honest man out of her life's love, Garry Blackwelder, on February 19, 2011. While this grateful, self-made woman succeeded professionally, those accomplishments pale in comparison to the seemingly infinite ripples of positive influence she exerted on those with whom she shared this life--not just her inner circle but also those she touched more fleetingly. Sharon took immense joy in loving and helping others. Embodying the words to live by memorialized by her late son Jeff, this woman could celebrate the "little moments in time." After selling her business with the support of her dear architect-husband, the two redesigned and opened their welcoming second home at Lake Oconee, one of the many places where enjoying her company meant fun music, fabulous cooking, real listening, and when appropriate, Tito's, wine, or Jameson's. Gardening and enjoying an active life seasoned a lifetime commitment to bringing order to as much of the chaos in the lives of those she touched as possible. Sharon never cared for the word "impossible," especially as her faith deepened and strengthened in the last two decades of her life. Her love for Jesus and her knowledge of His deep love for her shone through in her immense capacity to care for others. She is with her Heavenly Father now. Her fierce commitment to weaken the devastation of cancer and to improve the wellbeing of pets in this world inspired the people who had the privilege to know her. She will ever be known for immense generosity of spirit, inimitable style, humor, and warm eyes that could not just see but could see right through. Sharon was preceded in death by both parents and Jeff, the child she raised while raising herself. She is survived by her husband Garry and her daughter Suzanne as well as grandchildren Casey, Caden, and Zoe. She has become a matriarch to Garry's loving clan of children: Lauren, Lindsay, Liane, Luke, and Lyle, their amazing spouses, and eight beautiful babies, a new generation who delighted her and raised the number of those who called her "Gran" to eleven. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 6th, 2019, at the Atlanta Athletic Club, at 1 PM. To honor Sharon's flair and love of animals, join us in wearing animal print, if you like. In lieu of flowers, please honor Sharon with donations to CURE Childhood Cancer or to FurKids Animal Rescue and Shelter. Or as Sharon might ask, "Why not both?" Please share your pictures, thoughts, and memories of Sharon at http://www.never-gone.com/Memorials/sharonburton and FaceBook.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 29, 2019