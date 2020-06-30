Sharon Bowens

BOWENS, Sharon Ms. Sharon E. Bowens of Atlanta, GA passed away on June 26, 2020. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Family and friends please assemble at the chapel at 12:30 PM on the day of service. Today, public viewing from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 30, 2020.