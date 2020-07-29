1/
Sharon Bressler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRESSLER, Sharon Ruth Sharon Ruth Bressler, age 77, passed away peacefully with her children by her side on Monday, July 27, 2020. Sharon was predeceased by her beloved husband of 53 years, Hirsch Bressler of Atlanta, her parents, Irene and Hyman Meltz of Atlanta, her sister, Brenda Kushner of Atlanta, her sister-in-law, Ellen Mills of Atlanta, and her cherished son-in-law, Andreas Schmidt of Berlin, Germany. She is survived by her children, Alan (Diane) Bressler, Jennifer Bressler, her grandsons, Jake Bressler and Aaron August Schmidt Bressler, as well as her adoring brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Linda Bressler, and all her nieces and nephews. Born and raised in Atlanta, Sharon was a true lady, whose signature grace, style and southern charm will be missed by all who knew her. Her commitment to the Jewish community started with her early involvement with the Jewish Federation and Jewish Sisterhood of Atlanta, and continued through her journey with Hirsch later in life to Blue Ridge where they helped build a Jewish Community and moreover enjoyed many of their most wonderful years as husband and wife. Daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many, Sharon will be missed and remembered forever. Graveside services will be held today, July 29 at Arlington Memorial Park for family only. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.
Atlanta, GA 30341
(770) 451-4999
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved