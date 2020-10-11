1/
Sharon Butler
1946 - 2020
BUTLER, Sharon Sharon Butler, age 74, of Kennesaw, Georgia passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. Sharon was born January 31, 1946 in Tampa, Florida to Mary and James Stewart. Sharon is survived by her husband, Tony Butler; son Matthew Butler (Karen); sister Anne Beck; grandsons Quinton Butler and Declan Butler. Sharon was preceded in death by son Mark Butler; father James Stewart and mother Mary Stewart. Sharon was a homemaker who provided a loving home for her family and their friends. She had also helped many children build a firm foundation in education as an Early Childhood Development Teacher. Sharon had mastered the skill of crocheting and cross stitch. An advocate for nature conservation, Sharon loved what nature had to offer especially the beaches of Florida. She had an appreciation for music and her listening choice was the classical variety such as Mozart. Sharon's memories will be cherished by all who had the honor of knowing her. A visitation for Sharon will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, 2950 Cobb Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, Georgia 30152, followed by a celebration of life service at 2:00 PM also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sharon's memory may be made to The Nature Conservancy, nature.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.winkenhoferpineridgefuneralhome.com for the Butler family.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home
2950 North Cobb Pkwy
Kennesaw, GA 30152
7704227299
Memories & Condolences
