FREEDMAN, Sharon Sharon P. Freedman passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Thursday, April 2, 2020, following a short, but valiant fight against pancreatic cancer. She was born October 8, 1944, in Pittsburgh, PA to Natalie and Morris Podolsky, both of blessed memory. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Stephen Freedman, and is survived by her daughters Randi Meyer (Gary Meyer), Allison Freedman (Harry Horowitz), and Laura Freedman (Joel Gress), 7 grandchildren Jared, Jessica, Abbi, Alon, Koby, Victoria, and Liam. She is also survived by her sister Barbara Cynamon (Brian Cynamon) of Pittsburgh, PA, her brother Gary Podolsky of Pittsburgh, PA, and numerous nieces and nephews. She graduated from Carnegie Mellon University. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . A private graveside service will be held for immediate family only, and a memorial service will be planned for a later date. Arrangements by Dressler's Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 5, 2020