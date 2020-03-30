|
HUFF, Sharon D. Miss Huff, a longtime resident of Atlanta, passed Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Piedmont Hospital. Viewing will be held Monday, March 30, in the chapel from 12 Noon til 7 PM. A private family Homegoing Celebration will be held Tuesday, March 31, at 11 AM, in our chapel. Please send condolences to her son, Roderick Huff, at 643 Lester Street, Atlanta, 30314. Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors, Marcus Wimby, Funeral Director 404.522.8454.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 30, 2020