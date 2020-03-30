Services
Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors
492 Larkin Street SW
Atlanta, GA 30313
(404) 522-8454
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors
492 Larkin Street SW
Atlanta, GA 30313
Sharon Huff


1954 - 2020
Sharon Huff Obituary
HUFF, Sharon D. Miss Huff, a longtime resident of Atlanta, passed Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Piedmont Hospital. Viewing will be held Monday, March 30, in the chapel from 12 Noon til 7 PM. A private family Homegoing Celebration will be held Tuesday, March 31, at 11 AM, in our chapel. Please send condolences to her son, Roderick Huff, at 643 Lester Street, Atlanta, 30314. Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors, Marcus Wimby, Funeral Director 404.522.8454.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 30, 2020
