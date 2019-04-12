Resources More Obituaries for Sharon HUNT Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sharon HUNT

Obituary Condolences Flowers HUNT, Sharon Ann Fulk Aug. 2, 1943 Feb. 16, 2019 On, February 16, Sharon Hunt transitioned to her eternal rest after a brave battle with cancer. From Ashland, Ohio, Sharon was born to Paul Harold and Ethel Lucille Fulk. She earned a Bachelor's Degree from Bowling Green University and began a career as a teacher. She also earned her Master's degree at The Ohio State University. She put her career briefly on hold when daughter Heather was born before returning to part-time work until the family moved to Atlanta in 1979. Sharon then found her true calling in association management. In 1996, she transitioned from managing multiple associations to be the Executive Director of the Southern Association of Orthodontists (SAO), where she remained until she retired in 2014. She became a member of the Georgia Society of Association Executives (GSAE), and served in many leadership roles to mentor countless hundreds of members. She continued to work part-time after retirement for the SAO and also for the Southwestern Society of Orthodontists (SWSO). While serving the SAO, she launched the SAO's Leadership Program, attended 193 meetings of state chapter organizations, and executed a Futures Study, which was instrumental throughout the Orthodontic community. Sharon received the SAO's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013. GSAE renamed the Sharon Hunt Emerging Leader Award in 2014. She was President of GSAE, and also the recipient of their Clifford M. Clarke Award in 1999. She was a reviewer for the American Society of Association Executives and helped associations all over the U.S. She served as a Master Examiner for the American Health Care Association and a Senior Examiner for the Malcolm Baldrige Award. She was active in Embry Hills United Methodist (EHUMC), and chaired several committees. Sharon made time for hobbies. She was a brilliant bridge tactician and inherited her father's green thumb. She was a consummate reader, cook, line dancer, and even a zip liner! She loved traveling the world with her daughter, Heather. Sharon is survived by siblings: Shirley Boyd of Ashland, Ohio; Lawrence Fulk (Janet) of Mt. Vernon, Ohio; and Kenneth Fulk (Helen) of Toledo, Ohio; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as the love of her life, her daughter Heather (Joseph Curtis) of Atlanta, GA. A memorial service will be held at EHUMC on Saturday, April 27 at 11:00AM, followed by lunch. Contributions can be made to Embry Hills United Methodist Church, 3304 Henderson Mill Road, Atlanta, GA 30341, www.embryhillsumc.org/give or to the Georgia Society of Association Executives Foundation, www.gsae.org/donate. Notes to the family can be mailed to 375 Highland Avenue NE, House 208, Atlanta, Georgia 30312. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries