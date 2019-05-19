|
JONES, Sharon Ann Taylor Ms. Sharon Ann Taylor Jones of Lithonia, GA entered into rest on May 10, 2019. Celebration of Life will be held Monday, May 20, 2019, 11 am, Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, 534 Fairburn Rd. SW Atlanta, GA. Instate 10 am. Rev. Dr. Gregory Sutton, Pastor. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Family and friends are asked assemble at the church at 10:30 am on day of service. She is survived by her son, LaGherrick Jones; sisters, Gwendolyn Johnson, Beverly Ross, and Janice Sturdivant; a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends. Viewing today 12-6 PM at Murray Brothers (404)349-3000 mbfh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 19, 2019