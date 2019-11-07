Services
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 758-1731
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Sharon Laverne Griffin

Sharon Laverne Griffin Obituary
GRIFFIN (LAVERNE), Sharon Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Sharon Laverne Griffin of Atlanta, GA will be Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM; Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. Atlanta, GA 30310. Rev. Tracy Wheeler, Officiating. Interment, Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Viewing TODAY from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 7, 2019
