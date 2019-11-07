|
GRIFFIN (LAVERNE), Sharon Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Sharon Laverne Griffin of Atlanta, GA will be Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM; Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. Atlanta, GA 30310. Rev. Tracy Wheeler, Officiating. Interment, Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Viewing TODAY from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 7, 2019