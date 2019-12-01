|
SANDERS, Sharon Sharon Jeanne Sanders was born on January 1, 1941, in Webb City, Missouri, the daughter of the late Leslie and Phyllis Sanders. She made her final transition on September 27, 2019 at Bridgeway Hospice of Emory University Hospital, Atlanta, Georgia. Sharon was a psycho-therapist, a teacher, a poet, an artist and an activist. She participated in poetry readings in the Atlanta area and her poems were published in her book Teasing the Grace. She was chairperson of the Arts Council in Pine Lake, Georgia, for three years and helped establish the Friday Night Coffee House as well as arts workshops for the Pine Lake community. Sharon was a graduate of Stetson University and attended Yale University on a Woodrow Wilson fellowship. She moved to Atlanta in 1969 and immediately became involved in the gay and lesbian and arts communities, especially ALFA (Atlanta Lesbian Feminist Alliance) and SAME (Southeastern Arts and Media Education). She was instrumental in developing the Atlanta Feminist Womens Chorus. Sharon leaves behind her life partner of twenty-seven years, Martha Renfroe-Garner, a sister, Sandra Davenport (Charlie), and four nephews who were very dear to her: Ed Davenport (Mary), Gregg Davenport (DeAnna), Chris Davenport (Marye), and Patrick Davenport (Sandy). A memorial service for Sharon will be held at the First Existentialist Congregation of Atlanta, 470 Candler Park Drive NE, Atlanta, Georgia, 30307, on December 8, 2019, at 3 PM. Family and friends are invited to attend to celebrate Sharon's life.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 1, 2019