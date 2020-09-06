1/
Sheandra Clark
CLARK, Sheandra Rashida Sheandra Rashida Clark departed this world unexpectedly at the age of 42, on Sunday, July 26, 2020. She was born September 9, 1997 in Denison, Texas to Joseph and Carolyn Clark. Sheandra graduated from Somerville High School in Somerville, NJ June 1995. After high school, she attended George Washington University in Washington, DC. She graduated in May 1999 with a BA degree in Political Science. She joined the ADPI Sorority. After the completion of her study at George Washington University, she entered Vanderbilt University School of Law and graduated in May 2003 with a Doctor of Jurisprudence. Sheandra has spent the past eleven years of her professional career at Delta Airlines as an Assistant General Counsel for Delta Airlines. Her associates described her as a trusted colleague and friend with a strong work ethic, a keen intelligence, plus a kind and compassionate heart. She sat on the Board of The Georgia Justice Project, which is a community organization that focuses on demonstrating a better way to represent and support individuals in the criminal justice system. The organization promotes innovative change through direct legal representation policy advocacy, education, and coalition building. Their goal is to reduce barriers to reenter society. Sheandra believed that a person would be long remembered not by their material wealth but what they had done to make this world a better place. Even in death she showed her love for humanity by donating an organ so that others could see the world through her eyes. Sheandra was an active member of Buckhead Church in Atlanta. She donated her time working in the bookstore, served as an Usher and small group leader. She was also involved in Buckhead's Single Gatherings, DO Justice, Be Rich and other philanthropic initiatives. This unexpected loss leaves a void in the hearts of all who loved her, especially her devoted parents Joseph and Carolyn Clark. She is survived by her aunts Robin Denise McKoy of Fayetteville, N.C. and Jewel Fisher (Moses) of Memphis, Tenn.; her great aunts Doris Ellis Malone of Whiteville, N. C., Alice Jean Ellis of Greensboro, N. C., Betty Carol Ellis of Fayetteville, N. C., great uncle Kenneth Ellis (Vivian) of Chadbourn, N. C. and uncle Ed (Veronica) Bailey, and step grandmother Eula McKoy of Fayetteville, N.C.; special cousins Dominic Anthony Curry of Savannah, Ga. and Lael Angelica Clark of Durham, N.C. A multitude of cousins, the dearest of friends and co-workers too numerous to name.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 6, 2020.
