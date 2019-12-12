|
CONNORS, Sheila Ann Sheila Ann Connors, born October 15, 1942 passed away on December 7 from cancer. She is survived by her children Sara (Bryan) Payne and John (Kate) Boyd; her brother John (Carolyn) Connors; her grandsons Sean & Liam Payne; countless nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and a beautiful community of the friends who were her chosen family. Sheila grew up in Syracuse, NY with her parents and older brother. After high school, she chose to join The Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul, and taught school in Baltimore for ten years. She then moved to Atlanta, where she graduated from Woodrow Wilson College of Law, continuing her dedication to public service. Though she could have chosen to go into private practice, Sheila instead began her law career working as an attorney with Atlanta Legal Aid Society before joining the DeKalb County District Attorney's office. There, she found a home, and became a tireless advocate for victims, and a strong voice for justice. As a prosecutor assigned to special teams for crimes against children and elder abuse, she dedicated herself giving voice to and pursuing justice for the most vulnerable. In her much deserved retirement, Sheila continued to be a life-long learner, living life to its fullest through travel, art classes, photography, writing, and yoga. Sheila will be remembered by all who loved her for her open heart, dedication to family, sense of humor, gentle strength, and ability to truly connect with anyone who interacted with her. Her spirit lives on in all those who continue to share her light and peace with the world. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sheila's name to the Atlanta Legal Aid Society (https://atlantalegalaid.org).
