Services
Goolsby Mortuary
1375 Jonesboro Road SE
Atlanta, GA 30315
(404) 588-0128
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Goolsby Mortuary
1375 Jonesboro Road SE
Atlanta, GA 30315
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Phillips AME. Church
240 Candler Rd SE
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Gary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Gary

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheila Gary Obituary
GARY, Sheila Denise Rev. Dr. Sheila Denise Gary, age 57, of Lithonia, GA, passed away Wednesday July, 24 2019. The Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11 am, at Saint Phillips AME. Church 240 Candler Rd SE. Atlanta, GA. Interment Hillandale Memorial Garden. A public visitation will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 1pm until 7pm at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, GA. Sheila is survived by her husband William J. Gary of 34 years, 2 sons: William J. "BJ" Gary Jr. (Elenora), and Anthony R. Gary; mother, Doris V. Byrd, 3 sisters: Jaelinne, JoTonya and Sonya , 2 brothers: Carlos and Bobby Jr., grandson/nephew D'Angelo , mother in law: Sylvia Gary Harper, brother in law: Wendell Gary and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins other relatives and friends. Services entrusted to Goolsby Mortuary 1375 Jonesboro Rd SE. Atlanta, GA 30315 (404) 588-0128.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goolsby Mortuary
Download Now