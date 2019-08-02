|
GARY, Sheila Denise Rev. Dr. Sheila Denise Gary, age 57, of Lithonia, GA, passed away Wednesday July, 24 2019. The Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11 am, at Saint Phillips AME. Church 240 Candler Rd SE. Atlanta, GA. Interment Hillandale Memorial Garden. A public visitation will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 1pm until 7pm at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, GA. Sheila is survived by her husband William J. Gary of 34 years, 2 sons: William J. "BJ" Gary Jr. (Elenora), and Anthony R. Gary; mother, Doris V. Byrd, 3 sisters: Jaelinne, JoTonya and Sonya , 2 brothers: Carlos and Bobby Jr., grandson/nephew D'Angelo , mother in law: Sylvia Gary Harper, brother in law: Wendell Gary and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins other relatives and friends. Services entrusted to Goolsby Mortuary 1375 Jonesboro Rd SE. Atlanta, GA 30315 (404) 588-0128.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 2, 2019