|
|
NORTH (SALLEY), Sheila Ann Sheila Ann Salley North, 72, of Sandy Springs, Georgia passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020 with her children and husband by her side. Born in Houston, Texas on January 13, 1948 to the late Eunice and Ed Salley, she lived in Texas, Georgia, Illinois, and Minnesota. Sheila was a 1966 graduate of Headland High School and received her BA degree in English from the University of West Georgia in 1970, where she was also a Resident Advisor and a member of Phi Mu Sorority. Her smile was so radiant, she was celebrated as an SAE Sweetheart and Greek Goddess at Georgia Tech, where she met her husband Foster and was featured on a Pepsi billboard, among other modeling works. After graduation, she taught English at Palmetto High School in South Fulton County and was beloved by students who voted her Favorite Teacher of the Year. Sheila's faith in God were very important to her. She was baptised at, and a member of, Jefferson Ave Baptist Church in East Point, Georgia and later joined Centennial United Methodist Church in St. Paul, MN where she served as an active member. As a loving homemaker, Sheila was immensely proud of her family and put her heart into sustaining a healthy home. In raising her children, she brought her family together for home cooked meals every single day, which included prayer, laughter, and daily highlights. She was always supportive of her children's interests including spending hours at equestrian events, traipsing all over town to outfit her kids for downhill ski meets, and buying all the equipment to support her son's interest in computer science, to name just a few. Sheila loved giving her children beautiful memories, including holiday family gatherings, an annual family vacation, and special ways to show how much she loved each of them. Her family fondly remembers one special Valentine's Day in Chicago when she surprised them with a huge red heart that she created in the snow. This was just one example of how she made them feel special and ensured that they felt loved. Her favorite vacation was going to the beach and she continued the tradition with her children, and later included their spouses and her grandchildren together. Lovingly referred to as "Gran", she would also take the grandchildren shopping for back-to-school clothes and shoes every year. Always thinking of others, just last week, from her bed, Gran announced each grandchild was getting spring/summer clothes. Unable to be with the family for Mother's Day, the day before she passed, Gran made surprise arrangements for all to have a delicious, home cooked meal in her absence. In addition to family, Sheila also truly cherished her lifelong friendships and kept in close contact with many special friends. Beyond her family and friends, Sheila loved animals and supported the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®). Sheila is survived by her college sweetheart and husband of 50 years, Foster; her brother Ed Salley and his wife Donna of Alpharetta, Georgia; daughter, Julie and her husband, Todd Adams of Round Rock, Texas; son Jason and his wife Carmela of Milton, Georgia; four grandchildren, Sabelle, Noah, Foster, and Miles; and numerous nieces, nephews. Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be planned and announced at a future date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 14, 2020