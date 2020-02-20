|
|
WIMBERLEY (FRANKS), Sheila Jean Sims After living a God filled life, God called Sheila Jean Sims Franks Wimberley home on Nov. 02, 2019. Sheila was lovingly raised by her parents Theodore Emerson Sims and Idella Harris Sims. She was born in Atlanta, GA and grew up in East Point, GA. After graduating from South Fulton High School, she attended and graduated from the Massey School of Business. Before retirement, Sheila worked 30 years as an Executive Secretary with Suntrust Bank (formerly known as Trust Company Bank of GA). After retiring from banking, Sheila landed her dream job working as a cosmetic consultant with Macy's where she spent 20 years. Sheila was a member of Fountain of Faith Missionary Baptist Church. Throughout her years of worship, Sheila gave back to the church by serving on the Usher Board and singing in the choir. Sheila enjoyed life to the fullest and had a spirit that brightened and touched everyone who met her. Strong, generous, loving, joyful and kind, Sheila left everyone who she touched with a smile. Sheila leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Maj Maceo B. Franks (USMC, ret), and Rev. Dr. Marion A. Franks (Ph.D), two daughters-in-law, Zonya Franks (Maceo), and Phyllis Franks (Marion), three grandkids, India Franks, Maceo B. Franks, Jr., and Darius Glenn. She is also survived by sisters, Anna F. Rucker (Hollis) and Sharon B. Thompson, a friend, Mr. William Jackson and a host of other nieces, nephews, and friends. Acknowledgements; The Family would like to acknowledge Pastor Reginald Newman and the Fountain of Faith Missionary Baptist Church and all who showed love to Sheila during her time of sickness. Memorial Service will be held Friday, Feb. 21, 12 PM, at Fountain of Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 6172 West Fayetteville Road, Riverdale, GA 30296.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 20, 2020