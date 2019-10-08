|
|
HARRELL (BROOKS), Shelby Jean Shelby Jean (Brooks) Harrell, age 80, passed away on Oct. 4, 2019 at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, GA due to heart complications. Shelby was born in Kingsport, Tennessee on Jan. 2, 1939 to Goldie and Howard Brooks. She had one daughter. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Wayne Harrell, their daughter, Kimberly H. Littrell, APRN, their granddaughter, Callan Brooke Littrell, and Kimberly's husband, Richard G. Petty, MD. Shelby graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School and attended Hiawassee College in Madisonville, Tennessee. She married Wayne Harrell on January 10, 1958 and their daughter Kimberly Lyn Harrell was born on Nov. 7, 1958. She then turned her life towards raising Kim and keeping and running the family home. Shelby and Wayne moved to the Atlanta, GA area and Shelby was instrumental in supporting Wayne in his business life, as he ultimately became President and COO of a large printing company, Dittler Brothers; Inc. Shelby loved to travel, particularly to the British Isles and Ireland, always returning with countless gifts from the countries she visited. In her later years, she spent her time helping and entertaining family and friends who lived near her or were as far away as East Tennessee and Iowa. A visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 1 PM - 3 PM, at A.S. Turner and Son's Funeral Home, 2773 N. Decatur Road, Decatur, GA 30031. Please do not send flowers. Just make a contribution to in Shelby's name. A.S. Turner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 8, 2019