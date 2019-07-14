Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 851-9900
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
CHILDS, Shelby Lee Shelby Lee Childs, 48 of Marietta died July 11, 2019. She is survived by her children, Dillon Lee Disheroon, Emily Katherine Disheroon, Abigail Pony Childs; father, Moreland Smith, Jr.; and mother, Patricia O. Scheuer (John). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University. A memorial service will be Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 1 o'clock at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 14, 2019
