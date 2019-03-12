|
SANDERS, Dr. Shelby Dr. Shelby Bryant Sanders, a resident of Tuskegee, Alabama passed March 6, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10:00 am from Jubilee Christian Fellowship International, Tuskegee, AL, Rev. Steven Copeland, Pastor. Interment will follow in the Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, McKenzie's Funeral Home Staff, directing. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 13, 2019 from 2:00 - 6:00 pm at the funeral home, with a family hour to follow from 6:00 - 7:00 pm. Dr. Sanders is survived by her husband, James Sanders, Tuskegee, AL; a loving, devoted son, Dr. Rodney A. Ellis, Shreveport, LA; granddaughters, Kyla J. Ellis, Brooke M. Ellis; siblings, Murry Bryant, Jr., Decatur, GA, Catherine B. Jackson, Tuskegee, AL, Cartez Bryant, Gardendale, AL and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, extended family members, and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the Dr. Shelby Dean Bryant Endowed Student Scholarship at Tuskegee University. Contact: Crystal Floyd, Director of Advancement and Development, Tuskegee University, 1200 West Montgomery Road, 326 Kresge Center, Tuskegee, AL 36083, (334) 727-8540.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 12, 2019