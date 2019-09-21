|
|
SMITH, Sheldon Evard Sheldon Evard Smith, Born 1930 Died September, 19th. Born and raised in Michigan, Sheldon served in the Army during the Korean War. He then graduated with honors from Michigan State with a degree in Accounting. Early in his career he was assigned to Atlanta where he met his wife. He became a CPA and worked with Price Waterhouse. In 1964 he started his own company, Old Fashion Foods Inc which became a major regional vending and food services company. Many of the original staff continued for as many as five decades. His interest included golf and was a member of the Atlantic Athletic Club, and a lifelong enjoyment of automobiles. He is survived by his sister Evelyn Cox, Portland OR; son and his wife Bruce and Lynn Smith, Atlanta; and niece and nephew Melanie Bowie and Charles Lavack, Oscoda, MI. He will be interred at Arlington Memorial Park with his wife, Fay and daughter, Jennifer, Services will be held at Sandy Springs Chapel September 25 at 2:00, Visitation 12:30.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 21, 2019