1/
Sheree Marshall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sheree's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARSHALL, Dr. Sheree Celebration of Life Service for Dr. Sheree Marshall, Decatur, Georgia will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM, at The Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary. Internment, Forest Lawn Home and Memorial Garden, Union City. She leaves to cherish her loving nephew, Nehemiah Marshall Jackson; aunts, Cora Mae Young, Joann Watson (Roger), Edolya M. Napier, Claudia Henderson, Eloise R. Walker, uncles Robert Franks, Horace Franks (Brenda), Reginald Frank's, and a host of other relatives and very close friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Donald Trimble Chapel at 1876 Second Ave, Decatur, GA at 1:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to: Promise International https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://forthepromise.come/give/__;!!JZyed81S!y_34prJlmCGLcclBHONvPT16JEA8teNg4AP_JU0K5Hkj_mi4AB80hRfOeeBk0nQ$


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
1876 Second Avenue
Decatur, GA 30032
(404) 371-0772
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 15, 2020
Condolences for The Entire Family
Cherryokee Weaver
Friend
September 15, 2020
Cherryokee Weaver
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved