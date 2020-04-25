Resources
BROWN (CURTIS), Sheridan Anne "Sheri" Sheridan Anne (Curtis) Brown, age 64, of Dahlonega, GA passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020 at her home. Ms. Brown was born on February 22, 1956 in Atlanta, GA, the daughter of the late Charles Newton Curtis and late Anne Charlene (Lemming) Hardee. Sheri deeply loved her family and friends, welcoming everyone into her home. She loved to cook for them and share her thoughts, humor, and stories. Sheri is survived by her dogs, Shaggy and Lucy, children, Tony Brown and Tonya Kerr, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including grandson Brett Linton, sisters Denise Diaz and Teresa Robertson, aunt Kathy Messick, niece Fran Messick, friend Leah Heard, and a number of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 25, 2020
