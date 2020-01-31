|
GRAVES, III, Sherman C. Funeral Service for Sherman C. Graves III of Oxford, GA, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, 3 PM, at James Paschal Missionary Baptist Church, 651 Hwy., 142 Covington, GA 30014; with Pastor Dwayne A. Stephens, officiating. Interment Georgia National Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 from 1 PM until the hour of service. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Rockdale Chapel, 1999 Hwy., 138 SE, Conyers, GA 30013. (770)285-6673.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 31, 2020