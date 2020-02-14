|
BAIRD, Sherrie Sherrie Johnson Baird, 62, of Flowery Branch, passed away on February the 11th in the comfort of her home. She was in the presence and care of her loving family. She was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer in October of 2018. With God's help, she fought the disease with an overwhelming amount of strength until the very end. Sherrie was born in Great Lakes, Illinois on July 3, 1957, and from there lived all over the US as a military brat. The daughter of the late Ted and Wanda Collins, she is survived by her daughters, Jennifer and Lisa Baird; a sister, Debra Greene; two nieces, Crystal Bellew, and Stephenie Fountain; and her grandson, James Jude Thompson. Sherrie set the standard as a star employee, diligently working hard even through chemo and radiation treatments. She became an avid knitter, and would amaze most with the beautiful pieces she made. Traveling was another one of her favorite things, and she did so leaving a few of her footprints each place she journeyed. She will be forever loved and remembered. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:30 AM, in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Pastor Robert Mitchell officiating. Private graveside service and interment will be at 3:30 PM, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Augusta, GA with Rev. Lloyd Greene officiating. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA, (770) 932-1133.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 14, 2020