Services
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
(770) 645-1414
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
View Map
Inurnment
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
3:30 PM
Roswell United Methodist Church Columbarium
814 Mimosa Blvd
Roswell, GA
View Map
Sherril Littlefield Obituary
LITTLEFIELD, Sherril Ann Sherril Ann Littlefield age 81 of Alpharetta passed away on December 8, 2019. She was a member of Roswell United Methodist Church, The Red Hat Society and a Troop Leader and Council Director for the Girl Scouts. She graduated from the nursing school at The University of Alabama at Birmingham. She was an avid reader but her role as wife and mother was always top priority. She is survived by her husband, Harold Littlefield; children, Wayne Littlefield, David Littlefield and Sherry Pretorius. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 2:00pm at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, 12050 Crabapple Road, Roswell, GA. 30075. Inurnment will follow the service at 3:30pm at Roswell United Methodist Church Columbarium, 814 Mimosa Blvd, Roswell, GA. 30075.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 12, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -