|
|
MINCEY, Sherrolyn Smith "Cookie Smith" Feb. 20, 1942 - Dec. 22, 2019 Cookie Mincey, 77, of Pace, Florida, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at her home after a short illness with all her family members with her. Cookie was born and raised in Atlanta, GA to the late Sherrod Smith, Atlanta Police Officer, and the late Jackie Smith, an Atlanta Police School Safety Officer. Cookie was named by her grandfather, Buck Weaver. He was the Assistant Police Chief for Atlanta in the 1950's. Cookie graduated from Brown High School in West End Atlanta in 1960. After graduation, Cookie was employed by the Federal Government for 37 years in the following departments, (U.S. Postal Service. Internal Revenue Services, CDC Medical Services). Cookie left Atlanta, GA in 1972 and lived and worker in Winter Park, FL, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Key Largo, FL, and Pace, FL (a suburb of Pensacola, FL). Survivors include a daughter, Terri Douvres, Four Grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. A memorial service is being planned for a future date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 24, 2019