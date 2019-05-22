Services Parrott Funeral Home 8355 Senoia Road Fairburn , GA 30213 (770) 964-4800 Resources More Obituaries for Sherry BOYNTON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sherry BOYNTON

Obituary Condolences Flowers BOYNTON, Sherry Marsh Sherry Marsh Boynton, 63, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2019, surrounded by family at Southwest Christian Care in Union City, Ga. The daughter of Juanita D. Marsh and George E. Marsh, Sr., Sherry was born on October 4, 1955, in College Park, Georgia. Sherry grew up in Newton Estates in College Park. She spent her days keeping the peace between her three brothers as the only girl. Together, they spent summers skiing at Lake Allatoona. During the school year, Sherry was an honor roll student and cheerleader at College Park High School, class of 1973. After high school, she continued on to Georgia Southern University and finished at Georgia State University with a degree in Education. While home from Georgia Southern for Christmas, she met her husband of 41 years, Ridge. After a successful matchmaking endeavor by their mothers, Ridge and Sherry went on their first date on Christmas Eve in 1975 while Ridge was home on leave from the Naval Submarine Base in New London, CT. Ridge and Sherry were married in April of 1978, lived in Connecticut and then moved back to Georgia after Ridge completed his military service. They lovingly raised two children, Brittan and Charlie. In 1978, Sherry began her professional career in Fulton County as a classroom teacher at Laurel Hills, Cliftondale, and Seaborn Lee elementary schools. After spending more than a decade in the classroom, she went on to get her Master's and Specialist degrees in School Counseling from the University of West Georgia. Sherry then became a school counselor in both Fulton and Fayette counties. In 1995, she left North Fayette Elementary to help open Spring Hill Elementary in Fayette County, where she stayed until 2004 when she made the move to Whitewater High School. In 2008, after 30 years in public education, Sherry retired from the Fayette County Board of Education and went to work at Woodward Academy in College Park, first as an Upper School counselor and then as a Lower School counselor. She also served as a mentoring co-chair in the Georgia School Counselors Association and as the president of the Fayette School Counselors Association from 2007-2008. Throughout her career as an educator, Sherry impacted the lives of her students, acting as an advocate for them and their families. Her professional life was closely linked to her personal relationships, as many of her dearest friends were fellow colleagues and former students. Sherry was an excellent hostess and always opened up her home to family and friends to celebrate holidays, birthdays, and other life events. Christmas was an especially magical time, as she decorated every square inch of her home into a Christmas wonderland. She also loved the beach and spent many spring breaks and summer vacations in Destin with her family and friends. Sherry's life was grounded in her faith. She was an active member of Southwest Christian Church and previously served as a board member at Southwest Christian Care. She moved through her life showing love, openness, and acceptance for all people, and she was committed to serving God by serving others, as was evident in her professional and personal life. Sherry is survived by her husband, Ridge Boynton; her son Charlie Boynton (Karen Karnicki) and daughter Brittan Parker (Joey); her brothers George Elliott Marsh, Jr. (Susan) and Charles Bradford Marsh (Betty Obenshain); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Juanita Marsh, as well as her brother Blake Marsh. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southwest Christian Care. A funeral service will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 2 o'clock at Southwest Christian Church, 3836 Hwy 29 N, Newnan, GA 30265 with Minister Craig Kingston officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-964-4800. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from May 22 to May 23, 2019