RICHARDSON, Sherry Mrs Sherry Richardson, age 81, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019. She was born August 20, 1938 in Greenwood, SC. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Grady Randolph Richardson, father, Jessie Lee Kellum, mother, Inez Charlotte Todd Kellum and a brother, Lloyd Kellum. She is survived by her daughter, Maria and her husband, Cline Bowers, son Robin and his wife, Debbie Richardson , grandchildren, Kristen and Travis Stone, Ryan and Josie Bowers, Colby Bowers, Bryce Richardson, Eric and Krystal Laffond, great-grand daughter Millie Jean Stone, siblings Jessie Johnson, Mildred and Randy Cooper and Kenneth Kellum. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be Monday, December 30th, from 12 to 2 PM, at Bethel Baptist Church with funeral service beginning at 2 PM. Interment following service in the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 29, 2019
