Sherry Schnee

Sherry Schnee Obituary
SCHNEE, Sherry Sherry Schnee passed away on October 19 at home at the Renaissance on Peachtree in Atlanta, Georgia. She was the loving wife of Larry; sister of Michael Mishkin; mother of David Schnee and Barbara Weener; grandmother of Kobi, Shai, and Ezra Weener and Emma and Samuel Schnee; great friend of sister-in-law Lauren Mishkin, son-in-law Jeffery Weener, and daughter-in-law Cynthia Stone Schnee; and grandmother-in-law of Kobi's wife, Stacey. Sherry was a loving, outgoing people-person, who dedicated her life to her family, her friends and her community. She spent over 20 years as a school psychologist in Needham, Massachusetts helping children with special needs find appropriate education. Funeral services were held on October 20th in Atlanta, Georgia. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 17, 2019
