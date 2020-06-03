WALKER, Sherry Mae Sherry Mae Walker, age 57, of Hapeville, GA passed away May 29, 2020. She was born in Welch, WV on May 23, 1963 to the late Paul and Vada Walker. Sherry was raised in Premier, WV. She later moved to Atlanta with her children and stayed very active in their lives. Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Melvin "Bucky", and sister, Drema. She is survived by her daughter, Amy Johnson (B.J. McKinney), sons, Randall Johnson (Becky) and Derek Johnson, grandchildren, Tyler, Cody, Denver, Braxton, Lily, and baby Randall, sisters, Trishy, Sandra, and Peggy, brothers, Ronnie, Larry "Boobie" and Jerry "P-nut"', former husband, Randy R. Johnson, and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held in West Virginia at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Susan G. Koman Cancer Research, http://ww5.komen.org/. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville www.mowells.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 3, 2020.