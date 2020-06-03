Sherry Walker
1963 - 2020
WALKER, Sherry Mae Sherry Mae Walker, age 57, of Hapeville, GA passed away May 29, 2020. She was born in Welch, WV on May 23, 1963 to the late Paul and Vada Walker. Sherry was raised in Premier, WV. She later moved to Atlanta with her children and stayed very active in their lives. Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Melvin "Bucky", and sister, Drema. She is survived by her daughter, Amy Johnson (B.J. McKinney), sons, Randall Johnson (Becky) and Derek Johnson, grandchildren, Tyler, Cody, Denver, Braxton, Lily, and baby Randall, sisters, Trishy, Sandra, and Peggy, brothers, Ronnie, Larry "Boobie" and Jerry "P-nut"', former husband, Randy R. Johnson, and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held in West Virginia at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Susan G. Koman Cancer Research, http://ww5.komen.org/. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville www.mowells.com.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
