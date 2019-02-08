Services
Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.
827 Pollard Boulevard SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
(404) 688-7073
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
PITTMAN, Sheryl Mrs. Sheryl Lamar Pittman of College Park, GA passed on February 1, 2019. She was a graduate of the Henry McNeal Turner High School Class of 1984. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM from Bethlehem Baptist Church. Dr. Carl H. Moncrieff, officiating. Interment, Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church the day of service at 10:30 AM. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW Atlanta, GA 30315 404-688-7073.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 8, 2019
