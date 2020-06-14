Shirley Burrell-Mayes

BURRELL-MAYES, Shirley Ann Shirley Ann Burrell-Mayes, 78, of Kennesaw, died June 12, 2020. Mrs. Burrell-Mayes was born in Atlanta and was the daughterof the late Louise and Harold Lunsford. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Dennis Burrell and is survived by her husband of 23 years, Walter Harold Mayes; grandson, Robby C. Burrell (Katie); granddaughter, Jennifer Kline; great-grandchildren, Clayton, Olivia and Gracelyn Burrell, Megan, Laura and Ava Kline; and daughter-in-law, Angela Tucker (Doy). Graveside services will be Monday, June 15, at 2 o'clock, at Arlington Memorial Park.