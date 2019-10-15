Services
Shirley Cohen Obituary
COHEN, Shirley Shirley Goldblatt Cohen of Atlanta, GA, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at the age of 98. Shirley was a lover of life and laughter, she was truly a compassionate and joyous person. She enjoyed theater, travel, decorative arts, opera, cooking and fine dining. Her greatest love was being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is proceeded in death by her husbands; Ira J. Rosen and Bernard R. Cohen, granddaughter; Jennifer A. Rosen, and sister; Ruth Factor. Shirley is survived by her son, Arthur Rodney Rosen (Pam Rosen), daughters; Cathy Ann R. Chambers (Dr. William C. Chambers, Jr.) and Beth Bobbi de Winter (Andre de Winter), grandchildren; Dr. Julie L. Williamson (Dan Williamson), Leigh E. Cebulka (Peter Cebulka), and David William Ira Chambers, mother of Julie and Leigh; Billie Rosen, great-grandchildren; Aaron Williamson, Helen Williamson, Berkley Cebulka, Emery Cebulka, and Kesley Cebulka, nieces; Corrine Dellosso and Barbara Factor and great-nieces; Illene Gonzales and Deborah Dellosso. A graveside service is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at 12:30 PM at Crest Lawn Memorial Park, 2000 Marietta Blvd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Memorial contributions may be made to at .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 15, 2019
