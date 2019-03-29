|
CONELL, Shirley J. Shirley J. Conell (70) of Lithonia, GA passed Monday, March 25, 2019. Celebration of Life Services will be held 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Greater Travelers Rest Baptist Church, 4650 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, GA 30034. Visitation/Viewing Friday, March 29, 2019 at our Rockdale Chapel, 1999 Highway 138, Conyers, GA 30013 from 12 noon to 8 PM. Family will be present from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM to receive friends. Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. (770)285-6673.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2019