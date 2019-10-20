|
STREET (CORNELIUS), Shirley Shirley Cornelius Street, age 83 formerly of Roswell, GA passed away in Pittsburgh, PA on Monday, October 14, 2019. Shirley was born on August 9, 1936 in Birmingham, AL to Claude E. Cornelius Sr. and Mary Catherine Cornelius. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her brother Claude E. Cornelius Jr. and her husband of over 65 years Harold L. Street. Shirley had various careers throughout her life but it was her home and family that were most important to her. Shirley was always a gracious southern hostess and a perfect southern lady. Family and friends always looked forward to special events and dinners hosted by Shirley and her husband Harold. At their home, at a restaurant or elsewhere, Shirley made sure everyone had a wonderful time and that everything was perfect. Shirley was an avid and gifted gardener and decorator. Every home she shared with Harold and her children was beautiful both inside and out. Shirley was a devoted wife and mother and touched many lives and will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know her. She is survived by her son Harold Kent Street of Pittsburgh, PA and daughter Susan K. Street of Savannah and numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Saturday, October 26 from 10 to 11 AM at Ridout's Elmwood Chapel in Birmingham, AL. Funeral service will follow at 11 AM. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Best Friends Animal Society (bestfriends.org) or any local no-kill shelter.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 20, 2019