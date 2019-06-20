D'ALONZO, Shirley Shirley D'Alonzo, 84, formally of Atlanta, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, June 17, 2019. Shirley was born February 8, 1935 in Langdale, Alabama to Bennie Daniel and Annie Pearl (Sims) Daniel. She married Rudy D'Alonzo in Langdale on July 27, 1957. She worked for many years as a receptionist for a real estate company and law firm in Atlanta. She never met a stranger and was always loved by those who knew her. She was a loving wife and a wonderful mother. Surviving are her loving husband, married 62 years, Rudy D'Alonzo; children, Jeff D'Alonzo and his wife, Jeneth D'Alonzo; Kim D'Alonzo McKenzie and her husband, Steve McKenzie; Derek D'Alonzo and his wife, Paula D'Alonzo; and a wonderful grandmother to 12 grandchildren who love her dearly, Ashton, Amanda, Casey, Nathan, Abbey, Harrison, Michael, Nicolas, Alexa, Ambria, Ashlyn, and Aspen. The family will receive friends, Friday, June 21, 2019 from 6 to 8 o'clock at H.M. Patterson & Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. The Funeral Service will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11 o'clock at H.M. Patterson & Son, Arlington Chapel. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park. All guest are invited to join the family for a reception following the interment at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary