ESPY (SMELTER), Shirley Shirley Smelter Espy, age 87, of Dunwoody, GA, passed away April 3, 2020 with her daughter and son at her side after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. She carried her bravery and positive spirit to the end. Shirley Mae Anderson was born Dec. 28, 1932 in Chicago, IL, the only daughter of the late Archie and Eleanor Anderson. She attended Hirsch High School in Chicago and later graduated from Northern Illinois University with a teaching degree. In 1953, she married her first love, Robert (Bob) Smelter and together started a close-knit family; they were blessed with four children and followed Bob's career to South Holland and Lake Bluff, IL, Boca Raton FL, Munich, Germany and finally retired in Dunwoody, GA. It brought Shirley tremendous joy to watch her children grow and start families of their own, as she was ever the doting grandmother and Christmas host. When Bob passed away suddenly in 1993, Shirley was eventually able to find love again in kindred spirit Carl Espy, Jr., whom she married in 2002. Shirley touched everyone she met with warmth and zest, making countless lifelong friends along the way. She was a loving person always with a warm smile, encouraging word and contagious joyful spirit. She was passionately devoted to her faith and family and was so proud of her children and grandchildren, spending time with them at every opportunity. She loved music, played the piano and loved to laugh, dance and have fun. She was a very active member of Dunwoody United Methodist Church, including the women's choir, and countless clubs and associations. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Bob Smelter, and second husband of 17 years, Carl Espy, Jr., son Stephen Smelter and daughter Carolyn Feiler (Kent). She is survived by her brother, John Anderson (Glorya) of Tuczon, AZ, son, Scott Smelter (Judy) of State College, PA, daughter, Nancy Bennett (Ronnie) of Jacksonville, FL, grandchildren, Courtney Smelter of Brooklyn, NY, Brett Bennett (Michelle) of Jacksonville, FL, Kim Zwecker (Andy) of Philadelphia, PA, Brandon Bennett of Orlando, FL, and four great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be scheduled for a future date to be determined. Memorial contributions may be made to Dunwoody United Methodist Church, 1548 Mount Vernon Rd., Dunwoody, GA 30338. Arrangements entrusted to Sandy Springs Chapel Funeral Directors, 136 Mt. Vernon Hwy. NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 8, 2020