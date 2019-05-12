In Loving Memory of Shirley Gray Faszholz May 14, 1927 - October 5, 2018 Happy Mother's Day, and Happy Birthday Mom! While we would really love to hear one more jovial "Hi Honey," or receive one more card with the words "Sweetie, I'm so proud of you..." we will cherish our memories of you (and our thousands of cards) with immense fondness. Speaking of memories, your memory was outstanding. Your avid reading and curiosity informed all your valued, thoughtful opinions. And, you were always the go-to person for any sports question! We see your love of sports, politics, and books, not only in us, but in your grandchildren, as well. With all our love ~ Kaye (Glenn), Jenny (Ron), Annie and your 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 12, 2019