GIORDANO (WARD), Shirley Shirley Ward Giordano, 92, died on October 9, 2019. Born in Batavia, NY, she grew up in the suburbs of New York with her parents and brother, she contracted Polio at age 3 but this did not stop her from living a full and enchanted life. She fell in love with the boy next door, Joseph Giordano. They married in 1953 and started their family before relocating to Atlanta, GA;, in 1959, they opened "Pizza by Gigi", which soon became known by locals as having the best pizza in town. Shirley was instrumental in building Gigi's into a thriving success with nearly 30 franchises for many years. Today Gigi's is remembered fondly by native Atlantans. Shirley opened "The Four of Us" restaurant in 1969, named after herself and her three daughters, which she ran successfully for several years. She closed the business to spend more time with her children. Shirley is remembered by her infectious laugh and her determined spirit. She was the brightest light in the room. She was kind to all and had a warm and loving heart. She kept the happiness, cheer and laugher forefront, no matter the situation. She was always one you could count on for support and compassion. She is survived by her 3 daughters, Helen Barnes, Susan Giordano and Delaney Giordano, four grandchildren Joseph Giordano, Jacquelyn Barnes, Christina Chase and Jarrett Barnes, and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in life by her parents Richard Delaney and Helen K. Ward, her brother Richard Ward and a great-granddaughter. Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, the 13th of October at two o'clock at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, Sandy Springs, GA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 12, 2019