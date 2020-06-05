HARRIS, Shirley Anne Anne Harris, 88 of Marietta, GA passed away on May 23, 2020. She is survived by 4 children, Catharine Liggett, David Harris, Susan Phillips and Carolyn Horne as well as 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Anne was born in Pasadena on July 19, 1931. For Highschool, she attended a boarding school for girls in Azusa, CA. Without boys or free time, Anne was able to achieve entrance into Pomona College. Though she started as a math major, Anne promptly switched to psychology after finding her affection for Dr. Greenspoon stronger than her love of calculus. With a BA in Psychology, Anne then entered the Women's medical specialist corp as 2nd Lieutenant to be trained as an occupational therapist, where she met her future husband across a bridge table in the officers club. A few months later plans for a life together were set. When Anne's uniform became increasingly tight, she was ordered to get a larger uniform. Being thrifty, Anne began to open buttons. Paperwork to exit the army which had previously been lost was promptly found and expedited. The family moved to Atlanta and by 1962 there were 4 children. Anne was well liked by a large number of female friends. After a short 25 year marriage, however, she finally started to realize her lack of talent in picking a man. Fast forward, 86 years old Anne decided to write her own obituary for fear that someone else might be too accurate. At this time there is no memorial service planned. In lieu of flowers, please find someone at the grocery store and give them a cash gift. Anne would have loved this more than anything.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store