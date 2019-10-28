Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Jackson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Jackson Obituary
JACKSON, Shirley Celebration of Life for Ms. Shirley Jackson, will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 11 AM, at Ben Hill United Methodist Church, 2099 Fairburn Road. Rev. Byron Thomas, Pastor. Interment: Forest Hill Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM, on day of service. Viewing TODAY, from 1 - 9 PM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta. 404 - 349 - 3000, MBFH.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now