JACKSON, Shirley Celebration of Life for Ms. Shirley Jackson, will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 11 AM, at Ben Hill United Methodist Church, 2099 Fairburn Road. Rev. Byron Thomas, Pastor. Interment: Forest Hill Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM, on day of service. Viewing TODAY, from 1 - 9 PM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta. 404 - 349 - 3000, MBFH.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 28, 2019