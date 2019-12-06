|
JARRETT, Shirley B. Shirley Jean Brundage Jarrett, age 84 of Stone Mountain, GA, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. Shirley passed peacefully surrounded by her family. She was born to Charles B. Brundage, Sr. and Etta Smith Brundage on March 5, 1935, in Atlanta, GA. Preceded in death by the love of her life, Joe (Sonny) Paul Jarrett, Jr. and her parents. Survived by her brother Charles B. (Charlie) Brundage, Jr., Sister Frances Dix Chapman, Son Mr. Jeff Jarrett, Daughters Ms. Joanna Jarrett and Mr. and Mrs. Allen (Jeannie Jarrett) Mobley, three granddaughters and 6 great-grandchildren, Brother-in-law Rogers and Roxie Jarrett and Sister-in-law Sue Jarrett, and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Jarrett attended school in Atlanta and graduated from Hoke Smith High School in the class of 1952. She retired from NationsBank (C&S Bank) after 37 years of service. An AVID Georgia Tech fan, she was also a member of the Mountain Park First Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 7, at 11 AM, at Eternal Hills Funeral Home, Snellville. Interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Stockbridge. The family will receive friends Friday from 4-8 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to one of her favorite places: Camp Toccoa, 92 Camp Toccoa Dr., Toccoa, GA 30057. Condolences may be made and viewed at: www.eternalhillsfuneralhome.com (770)-972-3155.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 6, 2019