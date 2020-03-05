Resources
Shirley Langtim

Shirley Langtim Obituary
LANGTIM (BREUNINGER), Shirley Jean Age 91, formerly of Atlanta, GA passed away February 28, 2020, in Indianapolis, IN. She was born Sept. 25, 1928, in Stanberry, MO, to the late Marguerite and William Breuninger. On Dec. 2, 1949, she married John Frederick Langtim. When they moved to Atlanta, she fell in love with the beauty of the flowering dogwoods, weigelas and crabapple trees and quickly embodied the essence of a gracious southern lady. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, and her two sons, David William Langtim and John Frederick Langtim, Jr. Shirley is survived by her niece, Shirley Donnelly Triller (husband, John) of Fishers, IN, nephew, Ernest Frederick Vogel (wife, Julie) of Kingsport, TN, nephew, Thomas Frederick Donnelly, four great-nieces and nephews, one great-great-niece, and daughter-in-law, Sharon Cox of Stone Mountain, GA. Shirley's interment will be held privately at St. Joseph, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to Shirley's church, Clairmont Presbyterian Church, 1994 Clairmont Rd., Decatur, GA 30033. Condolences may be left at www.shirleybrothers.com. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Mortuaries and Crematory, Indianapolis, IN.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 5, 2020
