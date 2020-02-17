|
|
ROSE, Jr., Shirley Shirley Rose, Jr., 70, of Duluth, GA died February 8, 2020. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Bill Head Funeral Home Duluth Chapel with Pastor Rob Morton officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Mr. Rose, a native of Paris, KY, was a member, Deacon, Elder, and Worship Leader with the Tucker Christian Church. He was retired from AT&T, and was previously a Commercial Real Estate Agent with Metro Brokers. He was a United States Air Force veteran having served in the Vietnam War. Preceded in death by his first wife, Penny Rose, and a son, Gary Rose, he is survived by his wife, Baunita Rose of Duluth, GA; son, Aaron Rose of Tucker, GA; daughter, Tara Avera of Somerset, KY; son, Stephen Synowsky of Atlanta, GA; daughter, Stephanie Rose and her fiance, Jared Parrish of Locust Grove, GA; sisters, Christine Mitcheltree of Cynthiana, KY, Linda Howard of Dixon, KY; grandsons, Trey Rose and Logan Phillips. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 17, 2020