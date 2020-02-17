Services
Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
3088 Highway 120
Duluth, GA 30096
(770) 476-2535
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
3088 Highway 120
Duluth, GA 30096
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Floral Hills Memory Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Rose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Rose


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Rose Obituary
ROSE, Jr., Shirley Shirley Rose, Jr., 70, of Duluth, GA died February 8, 2020. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Bill Head Funeral Home Duluth Chapel with Pastor Rob Morton officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Mr. Rose, a native of Paris, KY, was a member, Deacon, Elder, and Worship Leader with the Tucker Christian Church. He was retired from AT&T, and was previously a Commercial Real Estate Agent with Metro Brokers. He was a United States Air Force veteran having served in the Vietnam War. Preceded in death by his first wife, Penny Rose, and a son, Gary Rose, he is survived by his wife, Baunita Rose of Duluth, GA; son, Aaron Rose of Tucker, GA; daughter, Tara Avera of Somerset, KY; son, Stephen Synowsky of Atlanta, GA; daughter, Stephanie Rose and her fiance, Jared Parrish of Locust Grove, GA; sisters, Christine Mitcheltree of Cynthiana, KY, Linda Howard of Dixon, KY; grandsons, Trey Rose and Logan Phillips. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -