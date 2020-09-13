1/1
Shirley Sutton
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SUTTON (ARMENTROUT), Shirley Ann Shirley Ann Armentrout Sutton, 87, of Alpharetta, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado on July 17, 1933 to Richard and Doris Hootman. She graduated from Colorado Springs High School and Blairs Business College. She was happily married to two wonderful men, Maurice Armentrout from 1952-1969 and William Sutton, from 1971-1988, who preceded her in passing. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, grandmother and aunt who survived tragedies and health issues with her faith and determination. She loved to paint and did beautiful pastels and acrylics, travel, knit and read. She did volunteer work at the Ed Isakson YMCA in Alpharetta as the Senior Coordinator. Shirley is survived by her sons, Richard (Kim) and Gary (Tana) Armentrout and her sister, Margy (Dan) Smith, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and two nieces and a nephew as well as great-nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangement will be held at a graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Visitation may be done at Swan-Law Funeral home in Colorado Springs from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Wednesday, September 16th. Memorial donations may be given to the American Lung Association. Condolences may be offered at https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9351868__;!!JZyed81S!ypK2nT7k4jGb3ANTc9frAu8zdIRXcqEbEXEKNLDfRQ2OL_MeIaSixO_9rrbRoew$

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
7194719900
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved