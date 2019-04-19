GOLDEN, Shirley Timewell Shirley Timewell Golden, 93, passed away April 18, 2019, in Woodstock, GA. Born August 13, 1925, in Santa Barbara, CA, she had been a Georgia resident since 1945. Shirley was the wife of John Poitevent Golden II, (his "bride" of 67 years until his passing in 2011). She is survived by their three daughters and their families: Mary Boyce of Mooresville, NC, Maggie (Jim) Hutto of Memphis, TN, and Lyra (Greg) Veal of Woodstock, GA; grandchildren, Beth Boyce Aycoth (Marty), Stephen (Tara) Boyce, Ashley Hutto Silfies, Jamie (Aaron) Hutto, John Hutto, Jay Veal; and 4 great-grandchildren, Lauren and Lindsay Boyce, Logan and Mia Eiler. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews, all of whom she adored. Shirley met "Porter", a Georgia native, when he was stationed in Santa Barbara during World War II. They spent their 67 years together, first in Columbus, then Atlanta, and finally Kennesaw, GA. A loving wife, mother, and friend, Shirley was very talented. She was a self-taught cook, seamtress, upholsterer, gardener, and furniture refinisher. A Junior League member, she was a committed volunteer as well as an organizer in her community. She maintained numerous friendships across thousands of miles and many decades, while also valuing her many local friends who met regularly for bridge, sewing or lunch. She loved and was loved by all! Visitation will be at H.M. Patterson & Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd NE, Sandy Springs 30328 at 1:00 on Saturday. Service will be in the Chapel at 2:00, with graveside service immediately following at Arlington Memorial Park. If desired, donations can be made to the Atlanta Chapter of Alzheimers. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary