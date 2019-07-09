Services
Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home
180 N. Jeff Davis Dr.
Fayetteville, GA 30214
(770) 461-7641
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley GREENWAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Tolbert GREENWAY


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Tolbert GREENWAY Obituary
GREENWAY, Shirley Shirley Tolbert Greenway, 72, of Fayetteville passed away July 7, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia on July 1, 1947 to the late Marion and Alma Tolbert. Shirley was the owner of Graphic Image in Fayetteville, Georgia and was also an accomplished artist and musician, playing guitar and piano. Shirley is survived by her husband, Chris Greenway of Fayetteville; daughter, Erin Greenway of Atlanta; sisters, Margaret Ulman, Brenda Sanders, and Janice Maples; and brothers, Zack Tolbert and Terry Tolbert. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the of Atlanta, . or Daughters Against Alzheimer's, classy.org. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville www.mowells.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home
Download Now