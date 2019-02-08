Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 851-9900
For more information about
Shirley MERRITT
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
MERRITT, Shirley Vinson Shirley Vinson Merritt, 77, of Stone Mountain, died February 2, 2019. Mrs. Merritt had a lengthy career in patient and family services at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kenneth Merritt and is survived by her son, Robert Kenneth Merritt, II (Rachel); former daughter-in-law, Jenine Minicozzi Merritt; grandchildren, William Patrick Merritt, Andrew Christopher Merritt, Molly Anne Merritt, Alexander Jackson Merritt, Mia Charlotte Merritt; and sisters, Donna Kay Vinson Smith (Kerry), Gail Vinson Stuck (Mike). In lieu of flowers, the family suggests tribute donations to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation(www.choa.org/ tributes), Attn: Cindy Wesley, 3395 NE Expressway, Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30341. The family will receive friends at 10 o'clock and have a funeral service at 11 o'clock on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 with Dr. James King officiating. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 8, 2019
