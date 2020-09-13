REISMAN, Shirley Dunn August 23, 1929 - September 12, 2020 Shirley was a force upon this world like few have known. She was raised in the small Southern town of Dublin, Georgia with the smallest of Jewish communities. She grew up to be a strong woman, graduating from University of Georgia where she met her husband, Donald Reisman of Atlanta. They met at the DPhiE sorority party with AEPi from Emory University, and he was immediately attracted to her energy, intelligence and beauty. They were married for 69 years this past August. No one was ever a stranger to Shirley, if she knew you she probably loved you. She spent her younger years playing ALTA tennis, participating in the Ahavath Achim Sisterhood and raising a family of 3 boys and a girl. Recently, she spent her social time playing Mah Jong, Bridge, going to lunches and her weekly cocktail parties. Shirley's family was at the top of her list. She effortlessly cooked her famous Passover matzah balls, chicken soup and homemade horseradish that was strong enough to clear a stuffy nose anytime of year. She was the matriarch of the Rowdy Reisman brood of 4 children, 8 grandchildren and 4 great grand-children, along with seven spouses and a multitude of nieces and nephews. Time with her family were her most precious moments. She leaves behind a lasting legacy of 35 years of Thanksgiving and Jewish holiday traditions to be carried on for generations. Shirley is survived by her husband Donald Reisman, her four children Lisa, Howard (Linda), Gerald (Lisa), Bruce (Vickie); grandchildren Jared (Tristyn), Brandon, Brooke (Gavin), Nicole (Ben), Julia (Danny), Ethan, Jacob, and Zachary; great-grandchildren Jace, Reese, Leo and Max. Please make donations to the Ahavath Achim Synagogue & Jewish Family & Career Services. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



